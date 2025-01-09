Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: PM Modi likely to inaugurate 32-km section soon

Good news for the commuters as two sections of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway are ready for inauguration.

As per reports, the inauguration of the much-needed expressway was scheduled for Sunday, but it was later postponed. PM Modi is likely to inaugurate the expressway on a new date, expected to be announced soon.

NHAI Chairman Santosh Yadav inspected the expressway on November 27, after which he issued instructions to the project director and construction agency to complete the work of beautification, signage and painting.

A team from Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) also completed the on-site survey of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. According to Jagran.com, the technical flaws in the construction of the road and the design were thoroughly examined in the inspection.

The Delhi-Dehradun expressway was made with a budget of Rs 2,324 crore and was scheduled to be completed by December 2024.

Features Of 32-km section

The expressway is made up of several segments, including two recently completed sections spanning a total of 32 kilometers. The first segment, stretching 17 kilometers, runs through Delhi and includes a 6.5-kilometer elevated corridor. The second segment covers 15 kilometers and passes through the Ghaziabad and Baghpat districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The expressway will save a lot of travel time for commuters as it would take just 2.5 hours to 3 hours to complete the journey.

The 32-km route will run from Akshardham to the EPE and it will pass through Laxminagar, Geeta Colony, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, and BihariPur, before entering Ghaziabad via Ankur Vihar. While in Ghaziabad, the expressway will pass through Pavi Pushta and Mandola, and then enter the Baghpat district.

More About The Expressway

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is 210 km long, and significantly reduces the travel time between the two cities. The journey that takes around six and a half hours will be reduced to two and a half hours.

This route will connect Delhi NCR to Uttarakhand and will increase the number of tourists visiting Dehradun.

The second phase will cover 118 kilometres, extending from EPE to the Saharanpur bypass. The third phase will cover 40 kilometres connecting Ganeshpur to the Saharanpur bypass and the final 20 kilometres will reach Dehradun.