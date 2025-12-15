Delhi wakes up to dense fog as AQI stays 'severe', flights disrupted

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 8:58 AM IST
Delhi woke up to dense fog on Monday, sharply reducing visibility and slowing early-morning traffic across the city. With no relief in sight, residents found themselves enveloped in a thick layer of smog as air quality remained firmly in the ‘severe’ category.
With pollution levels breaching critical thresholds, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across the entire National Capital Region. GRAP-IV, the most stringent level of restrictions, is triggered when AQI crosses 450 and aims to prevent further deterioration of air quality while protecting public health.
CJI advises hybrid hearings
In view of the prevailing conditions, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant advised members of the Bar and parties-in-person to use the hybrid mode of appearance for matters listed before the Supreme Court.
A circular issued by the apex court administration on Sunday said: “In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the Chief Justice of India has advised, if convenient, the members of the Bar/parties-in-person to avail hybrid mode of appearance through videoconferencing facility in their matters listed before the courts.”
Amid deteriorating visibility, Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory on Monday morning, warning of possible delays in flight operations.
“Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers,” the advisory said, urging travellers to check flight status with airlines before leaving for the airport.
IndiGo also cautioned passengers about possible schedule impacts. “Low visibility and fog over #Delhi will impact flight schedules,” the airline said in a post on X, adding that travellers should track updates through its website or mobile app.
Delhi weather forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for fog on Monday. The forecast suggests mainly clear skies, with moderate fog at most places and dense fog at isolated locations during the morning hours.
Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius.
