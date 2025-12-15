Home / India News / Delhi wakes up to dense fog as AQI stays 'severe', flights disrupted

Delhi wakes up to dense fog as AQI stays 'severe', flights disrupted

Visibility dropped sharply as dense fog and toxic air gripped Delhi, with AQI nearing 500. GRAP-IV curbs were enforced as flights, traffic and court hearings were affected

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog
Delhi woke up to dense fog on Monday, sharply reducing visibility and slowing early-morning traffic. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 8:58 AM IST
Delhi woke up to dense fog on Monday, sharply reducing visibility and slowing early-morning traffic across the city. With no relief in sight, residents found themselves enveloped in a thick layer of smog as air quality remained firmly in the ‘severe’ category.
 
The city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 493 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), placing Delhi deep in the most hazardous pollution bracket.
 

AQI readings across the city

 
Several areas reported AQI levels well above 400. According to CPCB data, Rohini recorded an AQI of 500 on Monday morning. Other hotspots showed similarly alarming readings:
 
Anand Vihar: 493
Ashok Vihar: 499
Bawana: 466
Chandni Chowk: 437
RK Puram: 477
Rohini: 500
Vivek Vihar: 493
 
By 4 pm on Sunday, 38 of Delhi’s 39 active air quality monitoring stations had recorded ‘severe’ pollution levels. Only Shadipur remained in the ‘very poor’ category, CPCB data showed. 
 
What CPCB’s AQI categories mean
 
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very poor
401–500: Severe
 

Grap-IV curbs enforced

 
With pollution levels breaching critical thresholds, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across the entire National Capital Region. GRAP-IV, the most stringent level of restrictions, is triggered when AQI crosses 450 and aims to prevent further deterioration of air quality while protecting public health.
 

CJI advises hybrid hearings

 
In view of the prevailing conditions, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant advised members of the Bar and parties-in-person to use the hybrid mode of appearance for matters listed before the Supreme Court.
 
A circular issued by the apex court administration on Sunday said: “In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the Chief Justice of India has advised, if convenient, the members of the Bar/parties-in-person to avail hybrid mode of appearance through videoconferencing facility in their matters listed before the courts.” 
 

Flight disruptions, advisories issued

 
Amid deteriorating visibility, Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory on Monday morning, warning of possible delays in flight operations.
 
“Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers,” the advisory said, urging travellers to check flight status with airlines before leaving for the airport.
 
IndiGo also cautioned passengers about possible schedule impacts. “Low visibility and fog over #Delhi will impact flight schedules,” the airline said in a post on X, adding that travellers should track updates through its website or mobile app.
 

Delhi weather forecast

 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for fog on Monday. The forecast suggests mainly clear skies, with moderate fog at most places and dense fog at isolated locations during the morning hours.
 
Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius.
 

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

