Delhi wakes up to dense fog as AQI stays 'severe', flights disrupted

Delhi woke up to dense fog on Monday, sharply reducing visibility and slowing early-morning traffic across the city. With no relief in sight, residents found themselves enveloped in a thick layer of smog as air quality remained firmly in the ‘severe’ category.

AQI readings across the city

Several areas reported AQI levels well above 400. According to CPCB data, Rohini recorded an AQI of 500 on Monday morning. Other hotspots showed similarly alarming readings:

Anand Vihar: 493 Ashok Vihar: 499 Bawana: 466 Chandni Chowk: 437 RK Puram: 477 Rohini: 500 Vivek Vihar: 493 ALSO READ: CAQM orders suspension of outdoor sports in Delhi-NCR amid rising pollution By 4 pm on Sunday, 38 of Delhi’s 39 active air quality monitoring stations had recorded ‘severe’ pollution levels. Only Shadipur remained in the ‘very poor’ category, CPCB data showed. What CPCB’s AQI categories mean 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very poor 401–500: Severe Grap-IV curbs enforced With pollution levels breaching critical thresholds, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across the entire National Capital Region. GRAP-IV, the most stringent level of restrictions, is triggered when AQI crosses 450 and aims to prevent further deterioration of air quality while protecting public health.

CJI advises hybrid hearings In view of the prevailing conditions, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant advised members of the Bar and parties-in-person to use the hybrid mode of appearance for matters listed before the Supreme Court. ALSO READ: Delhi govt orders hybrid classes up to Class 9, 11 as air pollution worsens A circular issued by the apex court administration on Sunday said: “In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the Chief Justice of India has advised, if convenient, the members of the Bar/parties-in-person to avail hybrid mode of appearance through videoconferencing facility in their matters listed before the courts.”

Flight disruptions, advisories issued Amid deteriorating visibility, Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory on Monday morning, warning of possible delays in flight operations. “Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers,” the advisory said, urging travellers to check flight status with airlines before leaving for the airport. IndiGo also cautioned passengers about possible schedule impacts. “Low visibility and fog over #Delhi will impact flight schedules,” the airline said in a post on X, adding that travellers should track updates through its website or mobile app.