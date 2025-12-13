Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 10:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi govt orders hybrid classes up to Class 9, 11 as air pollution worsens

Delhi govt orders hybrid classes up to Class 9, 11 as air pollution worsens

The order also urged all private entities to implement staggered working hours where feasible

air pollution, Delhi smog

(Photo: AdobeStock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Directorate of Education on Saturday directed all schools to conduct classes for students up to Class IX and XI in a hybrid mode in light of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

This decision follows an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which invoked Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect to curb further worsening of air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

According to the circular dated December 13, government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board have been instructed to offer both physical and online classes wherever feasible until further orders.

 

Saturday recorded the worst air quality of the year so far, surpassing the previous high of 428 recorded on November 11, official data showed. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 431, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), while the Air Quality Early Warning System predicted the AQI would remain in the 'severe' category on Sunday as well.

In an official order, the government directed that all administrative secretaries and heads of departments shall attend office regularly, with no more than 50 per cent staff strength physically present.

Also Read

Air pollution, Delhi

Startup founders meet in Delhi to discuss solutions to air pollution

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi-NCR invokes Grap Stage-IV curbs amid sharp dip in air quality

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi covered in dense smog as multiple areas record 'severe' AQI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi flags issue of air pollution, seeks discussion in Lok Sabha

Pollution, India Pollution

Explained: How India handles pollution and what WHO air guidelines say

"The remaining 50 per cent staff shall work from home, provided that the Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments can call officers/officials to the office, as required to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential and emergency public services," the order read.

Likewise, the order stipulated that all private offices operating within Delhi shall function with no more than 50 per cent staff physically attending the workplace.

"The remaining staff shall mandatorily work from home," it added.

The order also urged all private entities to implement staggered working hours where feasible.

Furthermore, private offices have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with work-from-home norms and minimise vehicular movement related to office commutes.

"Hospitals and other public/private health establishments, Fire Services, Prisons, Public Transport, Electricity, Water, Sanitation and related municipal services, disaster management and related services, forest and environment departments/agencies engaged in air pollution control, monitoring, and enforcement activities (like teams deployed to curb biomass burning, dust control, GRAP measures, etc.), and other essential/emergency services shall be exempted from these directions," the order said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management had earlier invoked Stage-III restrictions under the GRAP, including the shift to hybrid classes up to Class V and a ban on construction and demolition activities, as pollution levels spiked due to unfavourable meteorological conditions in Delhi-NCR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India tourism trends, off-season travel India, all-season destinations India, Goa monsoon travel, year-round travel destinations, Gen Z travel India, hybrid work tourism, experiential travel India, domestic tourism growth, weekend getaways India, tra

55% Indians plan winter trips; Goa, Kerala lead demand, says report

Sanskrit

Two Pak universities launch Sanskrit courses citing shared heritage

IRCTC

Railways' fake ID drive slashes IRCTC new accounts to 5,000 daily from 100K

Surya Kant

CJI calls for unified judicial policy, tech use to align court practices

Ricky Kej

Grammy winner Ricky Kej alleges theft at Bengaluru home by Zomato agent

Topics : Delhi government govt schools air pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon