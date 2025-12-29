Dense fog in Delhi disrupts flights and trains as IMD issues orange alert

Delhi has been grappling with persistent dense fog for several weeks, significantly reducing visibility across the National Capital Region and large parts of north India. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, warning of continued foggy conditions that could disrupt transport services.

The low-visibility conditions have impacted both air and rail operations, causing delays, diversions and cancellations across multiple cities.

How has dense fog affected flight operations in Delhi?

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued a passenger advisory on Monday, warning travellers of possible flight delays and cancellations due to dense fog.

The advisory said: “Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays and cancellations. Our ground teams are actively assisting passengers to ensure smooth travel. For the latest flight updates, please contact your respective airlines.” The airport added that it regretted any inconvenience caused to passengers. What advisories have airlines issued amid the fog disruption? Several airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India, issued travel advisories for multiple north Indian cities, cautioning passengers about delays and disruptions due to reduced visibility SpiceJet, in an advisory issued for Monday, said: “Due to expected bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Ayodhya (AYJ), Gorakhpur (GOP), Varanasi (VNS), Darbhanga (DBR), Patna (PAT), Guwahati (GAU), and Bagdogra (IXB), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected.”

The airline also warned that poor visibility in Kolkata (CCU) could impact all arrivals and departures, reiterating that flights to and from Delhi may be affected due to prevailing weather conditions. Air India issued a separate advisory on its official X account, warning that dense fog with low visibility in parts of northern India, including Delhi, was likely to affect flight operations. The airline said it had taken proactive steps to minimise disruptions, adding that its ground teams would provide necessary assistance in the event of delays, diversions or cancellations. Air India also highlighted its ‘FogCare’ initiative, under which passengers booked on certain flights likely to be affected during the fog window receive advance alerts on their registered phone numbers. These passengers are allowed to change flights without additional charges or seek a full refund without penalty.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, also issued multiple advisories, warning that dense fog across the northern belt continued to impact flight schedules. The airline said services to and from Dehradun and Guwahati were affected, with delays and possible cancellations depending on weather conditions. IndiGo added that low visibility over Kolkata could disrupt operations, while early-morning fog was expected to affect visibility in Delhi, Amritsar and Chandigarh. Dense fog in Jammu was also impacting flights, with delays and cancellations based on operational feasibility. How has dense fog affected train services? Apart from aviation, rail operations have also been affected by dense fog and winter conditions. Fog continued to disrupt train services across the region, leading to delays and inconvenience for passengers.