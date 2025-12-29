Delhi exploring tie-up with IIT Kanpur to find pollution sources: Sirsa

The Delhi government is exploring a potential collaboration with IIT Kanpur to leverage Artificial Intelligence to identify pollution sources at a granular level and assess their impact, officials said on Sunday.

The environment department is all set to deliberate on the roadmap for collaboration, institutional mechanisms and phased implementation, an official statement said.

Speaking on the initiative, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "We are moving towards a model where decisions are driven by real-time data, source identification and measurable outcomes, not reactive measures." The proposed collaboration aims to strengthen Delhi's ability to identify pollution sources at a granular level, assess their impact, and enable targeted, timely interventions across sectors.

The emphasis is on building systems that can monitor, analyse, forecast and guide action on a continuous basis, he said. A key pillar of this approach is dynamic source apportionment, which will help authorities scientifically identify contributions from dust, transport, industry, biomass burning and regional factors. This evidence will enable agencies to act at the source of pollution, rather than resorting to blanket bans and reactive measures, Sirsa added. The proposed collaboration also emphasises on multi-agency coordination, to ensure that municipal bodies, district administrations, enforcement agencies and technical institutions operate on a shared data platform with clearly defined roles and accountability.