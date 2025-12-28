'Large number of tourists visited Mizoram for Christmas celebrations'

Mizoram witnessed an increase in tourists visiting the northeastern state this year to take part in the Christmas celebrations involving traditional feasts at different local churches, a minister said.

The tourist footfall in this year-end festivities has surged more than ever before, most apparently due to the railway link, which made travel more affordable, and several tourism promotional initiatives collectively taken by the government and the people, Mizoram Tourism minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said.

He said that, unlike before, more foreign and domestic tourists were seen participating in several church services, zaikhawm (congregational singing services) and community feasts organised by local churches to witness the rich culture of Mizos in celebrating Christmas, which is a blend of religious and traditional fervour.

He said that hotels and homestays were packed with tourists since November, which indicated the surge in tourists during these festivities. State Tourism Director R Lalrodingi told PTI that all hotels and homestays in Aizawl were completely sold out on Christmas eve, which led the department to request empty Paying Guest (PG) hostels and other establishments to accommodate the tourists. Lalrodingi said that many tourists from India and abroad were seen participating in church service, zaikhawm, community feasts and exploring tourist destinations in and around Aizawl, although their number is yet to be established. "... the opening of the railway line has made travel more affordable, and the government, as well as the general public, has done an outstanding job to expose the state's tourism potential," Hmar also told PTI.

The Tourism director said the state government is making efforts to make Mizoram an attractive tourist destination during winter, particularly during the festive season. "Our collective efforts to promote our tourism potential have led to positive results, and tourists are now exploring our state. We have been constantly monitoring and instructing hotels and homestays to show hospitality, and the general public is also well aware of tourist reception. Our priority is to provide a quality stay to outsiders and make Mizoram a quality tourist destination," Hmar said. He, however, expressed regret that many international tourists could not visit Mizoram due to the reimposition of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) by the Centre in December last year.

Around 5.2 lakh tourists visited Mizoram during the 2024-25 fiscal, which is a 139.5 per cent increase over the previous fiscal, according to officials. Over 4 lakh tourists, including 7,346 foreign tourists, visited the state from April to October this year. The inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13 contributed a lot to the tourist surge in Mizoram. The Mizoram government, in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Tourism, organised a winter festival from December 15-20, and the first-ever Christmas parade was organised on December 23, which was led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.