IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms across country after dust storm in Delhi

Several parts of the country are likely to witness a wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan during the next 3 hours," IMD posted on X.

The weather department also predicted light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning also likely over south Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh.

"Light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is also likely over south Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, south-east Arunachal Pradesh, south-east Assam, Manipur, south interior Karnataka and Kerala during the next 3 hours," it added.

On Friday night, Delhi Police received 152 calls related to tree uprooting, 55 calls related to building damage, and 202 calls related to power disruption.

After days of heightened temperatures, Delhi-NCR witnessed a major thunderstorm, strong winds, and rainfall on Friday evening, causing traffic disruptions and flight diversion in the national capital.

Adjoining areas like Noida and Ghaziabad also experienced a sudden and intense dust storm.

Delhi airport sources said that due to bad weather, 9 flights heading to the city were diverted to Jaipur.

Traffic was also affected in the national capital and the adjoining areas as trees fell on the roads due to the gusty winds.

Several cars were also damaged in Sector 58 of Noida after a shuttering installed to repair a building fell on the vehicles.