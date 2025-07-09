The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced that Delhi’s long-anticipated fuel ban on overage vehicles, called End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs), will now come into force from November 1, instead of the earlier deadline of July 1. The move, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution in the capital, has been extended to five neighbouring districts as well, following concerns over practical challenges and potential misuse across state lines.

What are end-of-life vehicles (ELVs)?

ELVs are vehicles that are no longer considered roadworthy, either due to age limits imposed by law or because they’ve been voluntarily declared unfit by their owners.

Has your vehicle reached its ‘end-of-life’? In Delhi, this refers specifically to diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. These vehicles are no longer legally permitted to be registered or driven in the city, as per directives from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Why is Delhi discouraging ELV use? The ban on fuel supply to these vehicles aims to curb their continued use, a known contributor to the region’s severe air pollution. In November 2024, shortly after Diwali celebrations, Delhi experienced its worst air pollution in four years, with the AQI soaring past 800, far exceeding the hazardous threshold of 500. The severe pollution led to school closures, work-from-home mandates, and widespread health issues, particularly among vulnerable groups. While similar levels were recorded in 2021, the 2024 spike marked a new high, highlighting the worsening air quality crisis in the national capital. Pollution control also became a critical point in the state elections earlier this year.

When and where will the ban be implemented? The new plan will see the ban take effect simultaneously in Delhi and five adjoining high-density districts—Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Sonipat—from November 1, 2025. The ban will be extended to the entire National Capital Region (NCR) from April 1, 2026. How will the ban be implemented? Fuel stations across Delhi have already started installing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. These cameras will scan vehicle number plates and check their registration status using data from the VAHAN database. If a vehicle is flagged as an ELV, attendants will be alerted to deny it fuel. Violators may face penalties, including vehicle impounding and enforced scrapping. The system is expected to be operational in the five target districts by October 31, just ahead of the revised rollout date.

What are the legal and policy backings? The upcoming fuel ban is in line with several legal and policy developments: Supreme Court and NGT rulings have long prohibited ELVs from plying in Delhi due to their disproportionate emissions. The Environment Protection (End-of-Life Vehicles) Rules, 2025, notified by the Ministry of Environment, mandate Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for vehicle manufacturers, holding them accountable for scrapping a portion of their older vehicles. The Vehicle Scrapping Policy introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) promotes responsible scrapping of unfit and polluting vehicles through a network of Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs).