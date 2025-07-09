Delhi women to get 'Saheli Smart Cards' for free bus travel; know more

According to officials on Tuesday, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) plans to replace the current "pink ticket" system with the "Saheli Smart Card," which will provide free bus travel for women and transgender people in the Capital. However, the card will only be accessible to Delhi residents, which represents a significant change in the scheme's eligibility requirements.

Women and transgender citizens of Delhi who are 12 years of age or older can travel for free on all DTC and Cluster buses using the Saheli Smart Card, a personalised transit card that includes the holder's name and photo. According to an official, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework would be used to issue the Saheli Smart Card.

Who can apply for ‘Saheli Smart Cards’? The official said that, unlike the current paper-based pink ticket system, this personalised smart card, featuring the user's name and photo, will allow free travel only on DTC and Cluster buses. Additionally, it will support recharge and top-up features, enabling use on other modes of public transport as well. The official stated, "To obtain the digital card, applicants must be bona fide residents of Delhi, aged 12 years or above, and have valid proof of address. They must register online through the DTC portal, select a participating bank, and complete full KYC verification at the chosen bank branch". The bank will send the card to the applicant's registered address after the KYC procedure is finished.

What documents are required for the ‘Saheli Smart Cards’? • Aadhaar card • Proof of residence in Delhi • Passport-size photograph • PAN card • Any other documents required under bank-specific KYC norms. ‘Saheli Smart Cards’: Insights In a communication to banks and other financial organisations, the Delhi government expressed interest in issuing these cards. According to the report, these cards will mark the beginning of a new era of accessible, safe, and paperless public transportation for transgender and female city dwellers. The source went on to explain that although the government will not impose travel fees on commuters, issuing banks may, by their regulations, charge a small cost for card issuance or maintenance.

What will happen if you lose your card? Users must notify the issuing bank of any lost cards, and they may be eligible for a replacement based on the terms of the card. Prior to usage, the card must be activated using DTC's Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS). The free travel benefit is limited to DTC and Cluster buses under this arrangement, although the card can be used on other transport systems after topping up. "No card will be issued directly by DTC. Registration is completely online through the DTC portal, and cards are issued only after full KYC verification by the selected bank," the official added.