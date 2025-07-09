IAF's Jaguar fighter aircraft crashes near Rajasthan's Churu district

The Jaguar is a twin-engine, ground-attack aircraft originally developed by a British-French collaboration and later produced under licence in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Known for its low-level strike capability, the Jaguar has been a part of the IAF fleet since 1979. Despite being decades old, the aircraft continues to be operated in an upgraded form with modern systems.

A Jaguar fighter plane crashed in the Jamnagar district of Gujarat on April 2 during a night mission, killing one of the pilots and injuring the other. Another aircraft crashed on March 7 in Haryana's Panchkula district. The pilot from this aircraft ejected safely.