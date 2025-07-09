Home / India News / IAF's Jaguar fighter aircraft crashes near Rajasthan's Churu district

IAF's Jaguar fighter aircraft crashes near Rajasthan's Churu district

The aircraft crashed in the Ratangarh town of the district following which the local police was sent there

Jaguar aircraft, aircraft, Desert Flag-10
Another Jaguar fighter plane crashed in the Jamnagar district of Gujarat on April 2 during a night mission, killing one of the pilots and injuring the other. Representational image. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Churu district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI. The aircraft crashed in the Ratangarh town of the district following which the local police was sent there.  Details about the pilot(s) are not known yet. According to report by PTI, citing station house officer (SHO), the aircraft crashed in an agriculture field in Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm. The SHO further added that human body parts were found near the crash site.   

Third Jaguar crash in 3 months

A Jaguar fighter plane crashed in the Jamnagar district of Gujarat on April 2 during a night mission, killing one of the pilots and injuring the other. Another aircraft crashed on March 7 in Haryana's Panchkula district. The pilot from this aircraft ejected safely.  
The Jaguar is a twin-engine, ground-attack aircraft originally developed by a British-French collaboration and later produced under licence in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Known for its low-level strike capability, the Jaguar has been a part of the IAF fleet since 1979. Despite being decades old, the aircraft continues to be operated in an upgraded form with modern systems.
            

Topics :Indian Air ForceIAF aircraftIAF jaguar crashJaguar fightersBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

