Home / India News / Delhi excise scam: Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2

Delhi excise scam: Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2

A Delhi court on Friday extended till June 2 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi excise scam: Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Friday extended till June 2 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge MK Nagpal extended Sisodia's custody after the former Delhi deputy chief minister was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody.

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia's bail application, saying he was "prima facie the architect" of the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22.

Also Read

Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Manish Sisodia's ailing wife in hospital

BJP making 'illegitimate' use of Delhi officers, says Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia defamation case: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings

Kejriwal loves power, position, money: BJP spokespman Sambit Patra

Sambit Patra's office should be sealed as he is BJP spokesperson: Sisodia

CCPA orders 5 e-tailers, Amazon to delist car seat belt alarm stopper clips

Compartment exam to be called supplementary exam now as per NEP: CBSE

District crime branch to take over doctor Vandana Das murder case

Ignore orders of 'unconstitutional' Maharashtra govt: Raut to officials

Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case

Topics :Manish SisodiaAAP

First Published: May 12 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story