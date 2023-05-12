Home / India News / Compartment exam to be called supplementary exam now as per NEP: CBSE

While Class 10 students will get an opportunity to improve their performance in two subjects in the supplementary exam, Class 12 students will get the chance to improve their scores in one subject

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
The CBSE has decided to change the nomenclature of the 'compartment' exam to 'supplementary' exam based on recommendations made in the NEP-2020, a senior official said on Friday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also decided to offer more opportunities to students to improve their performance in board exams.

"As per recommendations made by the National Education Policy (NEP), the CBSE has changed the nomenclature of the compartment exam to supplementary exam. Students will be provided more opportunities to improve their performance in supplementary examinations," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

While Class 10 students will get an opportunity to improve their performance in two subjects in the supplementary exam, Class 12 students will get the chance to improve their scores in one subject.

"For students who are placed in the supplementary category and those who wish to improve their performances, the exam will be conducted in July and the dates will be announced soon," he added.

Topics :CBSEboard exams

First Published: May 12 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

