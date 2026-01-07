MCD demolition drive near Delhi mosque erupts in violence: All we know

At least five police personnel were injured after a late-night anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan area turned violent on Wednesday.

The incident took place when officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began a demolition drive on land next to the Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque and a nearby graveyard at Turkman Gate. The action was carried out following directions of the Delhi High Court.

As MCD teams moved in with demolition machinery, a section of the gathered crowd allegedly opposed the drive. The situation soon escalated, leading to clashes. The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and detained several people in connection with the violence.

Police use teargas to control crowd The Delhi police said teargas shells were used to disperse people and bring the situation under control. “Normalcy was restored shortly after the incident,” police said in a statement. During the operation, some people allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, creating chaos. Police said they used “measured force” to handle the situation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said the demolition was scheduled for the intervening night of January 6 and 7. Police personnel were deployed in advance as a precaution. According to Valsan, around 100-150 people gathered at the spot when MCD machinery, including JCBs, was about to arrive. “Most people dispersed after being persuaded,” he said. However, a few individuals allegedly created a ruckus and threw stones.

He added that legal action will be taken after medical reports and statements are collected. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined. What was being demolished Police said a banquet hall and a dispensary near the Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque were being demolished. These structures had been declared encroachments by the court. The MCD, which owns the land, had informed the police in advance about the proposed demolition and requested deployment to maintain law and order. The DCP said the police contacted local residents soon after receiving information about the demolition. They explained that the action was being taken as per court orders.

He added that the police took residents into confidence and received “considerable cooperation” from many in the area. Senior officers were deployed across several zones, and coordination meetings were held with local peace committee members. What is the case? The managing committee of the Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque had challenged the MCD order dated December 22, 2025. The order states that all structures beyond 0.195 acres were liable to be demolished, as no documents were submitted to prove ownership or lawful possession by the mosque committee or the Delhi Waqf Board. The mosque itself stands on the 0.195-acre land.

The MCD’s order followed a November 12, 2025 decision of a division bench of the Delhi High Court. The court gave the MCD and the Public Works Department three months to remove 38,940 sq ft of encroachments at Ramlila Ground near Turkman Gate. These encroachments included parts of a road, footpath, a “baraat ghar”, a parking area and a private diagnostic centre. The order was passed while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Save India Foundation, represented by advocate Umesh Chandra Sharma. In October 2025, a joint survey by authorities found several encroachments on the land, some of which belonged to public bodies.