Delhi fuel pumps defer strike after govt's assurance on PUC certificate fee

Petrol pump associations across the national capital had threatened to shut down PUCC centres from Monday

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO2) after which they are given PUC certificates. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 11:27 PM IST
The Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification centres will continue to operate on Monday across the national capital with petrol pump owners deferring their strike after assurance from the transport minister that their demand for fee hike was being looked into.

Petrol pump associations across the national capital had threatened to shut down PUCC centres from Monday.

According to officials, talks were held with petrol pump owners and they were assured that their demands will be looked into. The PUCC fees was last hiked in 2011.

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO2) after which they are given PUC certificates.

The fee for checking pollution in case of petrol and CNG-driven two and three-wheelers is Rs 60. It is Rs 80 for four-wheelers (petrol) and Rs 100 for diesel-run four-wheelers.

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

