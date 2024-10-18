Delhi govt forms committees to control air pollution at 13 hotspots

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the government has formed a coordination committee each to identify and mitigate local sources of pollution at 13 locations in the city stifled with "very poor" air.

Rai at a press conference said that while whole of Delhi is breathing 'poor' air, it is particularly 'very poor' at 13 hotspots, where the Air Quality Index has crossed 300.

Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, R K Puram, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri, and Dwarka Sector-8 have been identified as these 13 places.

Rai said the committees will be headed by the deputy commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.