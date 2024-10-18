Over 40 students, teacher hospitalised after food poisoning in Maharashtra

As many as 40 students and a teacher from Municipal School 88 in Agasan, Diva, were hospitalised on Thursday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa, after showing symptoms of food poisoning.

The students and the teacher had consumed the midday meal at the school. Local activists circulated photos claiming that a dead lizard was found in the lunch container, which they believe may have caused the food poisoning. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao confirmed that an investigation is underway, and the Food & Drug Administration has collected samples of the suspected food for testing.

Deputy municipal commissioner Gajanan Godhepure said that a show cause notice had been issued to the meal contractor, Adarsh Mahila Mandal, a women’s self-help group.

The issue came to light around 2 pm when students from the morning shift reported nausea and abdominal pain after eating khichdi for lunch. Initially, 24 students from classes V to VIII experienced discomfort, prompting a team of pediatric specialists from Kalwa CSMM Hospital to assess about 100 students.

Following this, the number of students who fell sick rose to 41, according to Dr Rakesh Barot, Dean of CSMM Hospital.

Rohidas Munde, a member of Shiv Sena UBT, Diva, criticised the administration, calling for strict action against both the contractor and civic officials. The police have registered a case against the contractor.

This incident follows a similar one last month, when 42 students from Sahyadri School, Kalwa, reported food poisoning after consuming their midday meal.

A medical officer at the hospital reported that although the children are no longer in danger, food samples have been collected for testing to identify the exact cause. Local civic authorities and the police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

80 students hospitalised in Maharashtra

In August this year, 80 students from a district council school in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, were hospitalised after consuming biscuits provided through a nutritional meal programme.

According to local officials, the children began experiencing symptoms of nausea and vomiting around 8:30 am at the Keket Jalgaon village school.

Dr Babasaheb Ghughe, a medical officer at the hospital, reported that 257 students showed symptoms of food poisoning after consuming the biscuits. Of these, 153 were brought to the hospital, with some receiving treatment and later being discharged.

(With PTI inputs)