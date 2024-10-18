Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code report submitted to CM: What it says

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) committee of Uttarakhand submitted its final report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday for the implementation of UCC in the state. Upon handing over the report, UCC committee chairman Shatrughan Singh told ANI, “Our committee has completed its work and handed it over to the state government. The implementation now lies in the hands of the Rajya Sabha, and it is up to them to determine the timeline for execution. Our role is finished.”

In a media briefing following the submission, Chief Minister Dhami expressed the government's commitment to the UCC as a priority decision upon taking office.

“Two days before the State Assembly elections, I presented a proposal to the people of Uttarakhand, pledging that our first action would be to introduce the UCC. I extend my gratitude to the people of the state for placing their trust in us,” Dhami said.

Uttarakhand’s UCC Bill

The Uttarakhand UCC Bill addresses various aspects of personal law, including marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships. Notably, it mandates the registration of live-in relationships under the law. The legislation also enforces a complete ban on child marriage and introduces a 'standardised process' for divorce.

Key provisions of the UCC include equal inheritance rights for women across all religions concerning ancestral property. The act stipulates a minimum marriage age of 18 for women and 21 for men, with mandatory registration of marriages in all communities. Furthermore, any marriage not officially registered will be considered invalid, and no divorce petition can be filed within the first year of marriage.

The UCC committee was established under the leadership of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, and after the report was submitted, the bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly on February 7. Following this, it received presidential approval on March 12, officially becoming an act.

UCC to cover marriage, divorce, live-in

Dhami said that the structure of the UCC manual comprises four sections. This covers marriage and divorce, live-in relationships, birth and death registrations, and succession. Additionally, a mobile application has been developed to assist citizens with queries related to the UCC.

“Shatrughan Singh and his team were instrumental in creating the manual, which has now been submitted. Since this is a significant development, we will provide training to our members. The mobile app will serve as a platform for the public to seek guidance on UCC-related matters,” he said.

UCC does not target any group: CM Dhami

UCC has been surrounded by controversy since it was first introduced. Critics, particularly minority groups, argue that UCC may erode their religious and cultural identities. Many groups also feel that they are being targeted by the Act. While supporters believe that it would promote equality and gender justice by ensuring uniformity in laws related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

Addressing these concerns, the chief minister reassured that the UCC is not intended to target any specific group but aims to benefit all citizens equally. “I want to clarify that this UCC was not created to target anyone. It is designed for the welfare of all individuals. The laws established will apply equally across DevBhoomi,” Dhami said.