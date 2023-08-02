Home / India News / 6 killed in communal violence in Haryana, 116 arrested so far: CM Khattar

6 killed in communal violence in Haryana, 116 arrested so far: CM Khattar

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including at Nalhar in Nuh and Medanta in Gurugram, the Haryana chief minister said, adding that 116 people have been arrested

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
CM Manohar Lal Khattar

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 12:37 PM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said six people, including two home guards, have died in the communal violence in the state while 116 have been arrested.

He said that stray incidents of violence reported elsewhere after the Nuh clashes have been brought under control.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including at Nalhar in Nuh and Medanta in Gurugram, the Haryana chief minister said, adding that 116 people have been arrested while a search was on to nab the other accused.

In a statement, Khattar said as per information so far, six people have died out of which two are home guards and four are civilians while several people have been injured.

The conspirators are being identified, he said, while promising strict action against the guilty and asserting that the security of common people "is our responsibility".

Apart from Haryana police personnel, 20 companies of central security forces have been deployed in the state. Three of them have been stationed in Palwal, two in Gurugram, one in Faridabad and 14 in Nuh, Khattar said and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

On Tuesday, Khattar had termed the Nuh violence "unfortunate" and said the attack on a VHP procession was "well-planned which pointed to a larger conspiracy".

"The attack was carried out in Nuh in a well-planned manner to disrupt the (Brij Mandal Jalabhishek) yatra. Police were also targeted, pointing at a larger conspiracy," Khattar had said in a tweet in Hindi.

Home Minister Vij had on Tuesday said someone "engineered" the violence in Nuh to disturb peace in Haryana. On Tuesday, authorities imposed a curfew in the district after the previous day's violence.

