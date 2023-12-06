Home / India News / Delhi govt mulls stipend for construction workers affected by Grap curbs

Delhi govt mulls stipend for construction workers affected by Grap curbs

There are around a lakh workers registered with the Delhi government who are beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, the officials said

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:36 PM IST
The Delhi government is planning to award stipends to nearly a lakh construction workers whose livelihoods were affected when restrictions under GRAP Stage-IV were in force in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

A file on the proposal has been prepared and a meeting on it will be held next week.

There are around a lakh workers registered with the Delhi government who are beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, the officials said.

"The government will give a stipend of Rs 5,000 to construction workers who were affected due to the ban. A meeting of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will be held next week with Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand to discuss the matter," an official said.

Restrictions under the stringent GRAP Stage-IV kicked in on November 5 due to deteriorating air quality levels in the national capital.

The Centre on November 18 ordered the revocation of the ban on construction work related to linear public projects in Delhi-NCR following an improvement in air quality in the region.

Topics :DelhiConstructionair pollution

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

