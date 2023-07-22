Home / India News / Delhi govt on high alert as water discharge from Hathnikund rises: Atishi

Delhi govt on high alert as water discharge from Hathnikund rises: Atishi

The Delhi government is on high alert due to the discharge of more than 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna river, the minister said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Education Minister Atishi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 11:01 PM IST
Revenue Minister Atishi on Saturday said the Delhi government is on high alert due to discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna.

Some parts of Yamuna Khadar (floodplains) might get inundated if the water level in the river rises to 206.7 metres but the government is ready for evacuation, she said in a statement.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data, the flow rate at the Yamunanagar-located Hathnikund Barrage crossed the 1 lakh-mark at 9 am and oscillated between 2 lakh and 2.5 lakh cusecs between 10 am and 4 pm.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25.

Atishi said regular 'munadi' (announcement) is being done in vulnerable areas to inform residents about the threat of flooding. Relief camps have been inspected and preparations made for people to stay there.

"The situation has sparked concern, prompting the government to take proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents," she added.

Atishi said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been closely monitoring the developments and overseeing the response efforts.

The Department of Revenue has undertaken extensive measures to tackle the situation effectively, she said.

"Whether it's the Central district, Eastern district or areas like Yamuna Bazar and Yamuna Khadar, we have made sufficient preparations to address any challenges that may arise," she said.

The Delhi government appeals to the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with the authorities during this critical time. Updates and advisories will be regularly provided to keep the residents informed about the evolving situation, the minister said.

Parts of Delhi have been grappling with waterlogging and flooding for more than a week now. Initially, a downpour caused intense waterlogging on July 8 and 9, with the city receiving 125 per cent of its monthly rainfall quota in just two days.

Subsequently, heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of the Yamuna, including in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana, led to the river swelling to a record 208.66 metres on July 13.

Topics :AtishiDelhiFloods

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

