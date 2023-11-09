Home / India News / Delhi govt planning to induce artificial rain to combat air pollution

Delhi govt planning to induce artificial rain to combat air pollution

Due to the surge in the pollution level in Delhi, the government is planning to induce artificial rain in the national capital to reduce the AQI. Check the latest update

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi is facing severe air pollution, and the government is implementing new plans to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding this month to tackle air pollution in the national capital. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting with IIT-Kanpur scientists explaining that cloud seeding can only be attempted when there is moisture or clouds in the atmosphere.

What is Artificial Rain?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Artificial rain is also known as a weather modification technique which induces precipitation by enhancing the formation of raindrops in clouds. Artificial rain is introducing certain substances into the clouds, like silver iodide or potassium iodide. These substances are known as ice nuclei or cloud condensation, promoting the coalescence of water droplets in the cloud, which leads to the formation of rain or snow.
The process takes around half an hour, but its success depends on specific meteorological conditions such as the presence of moisture-laden clouds and suitable wind patterns. The aim is to enhance rainfall in specific areas or alleviate drought conditions. It is a fascinating method to influence weather patterns for agricultural, environmental or water resource management purposes.

IIT scientists give presentations to ministers
The scientists of IIT-Kanpur, who conducted research on artificial rain, delivered presentations to the minister on September 12. According to the Director General of India Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told PTI that artificial rain can only be attempted when there is enough moisture and clouds available in the atmosphere. 

He stated "There have been a few attempts in India in this regard – in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Globally, research is being conducted on artificial rain ... the basic requirement is clouds or moisture. In India, research on artificial rain is ongoing but it has not made significant progress so far."
The Delhi government is trying to combat the issue of air pollution by implementing several measures like an odd-even scheme for vehicles, closing schools in-person classes and following stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). However, experts have warned that things are expected to get even worse during the Diwali festival due to firecrackers.

Also Read

Delhi's air quality continues in 'severe' category as AQI hits 488

Delhi's AQI in 'severe' category, Gopal Rai urges Centre to convene meeting

Delhi govt to explore cloud seeding to check air pollution: Gopal Rai

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program at IIT Delhi

Odisha investing Rs 2,500 crore to support millet farmers: CM Patnaik

Chhattisgarh: Green chillis bloom in Bastar district's red corridors

Rajasthan HC allows BTP doctor to contest state Assembly elections 2023

SC upholds IBC, says provisions don't have 'vices of arbitrariness'

Defence ministry to release 3rd instalment of OROP pay before Diwali

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi-NCRair pollutionRain

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story