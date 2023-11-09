Delhi govt planning to induce artificial rain to combat air pollution

Delhi is facing severe air pollution, and the government is implementing new plans to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding this month to tackle air pollution in the national capital. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting with IIT-Kanpur scientists explaining that cloud seeding can only be attempted when there is moisture or clouds in the atmosphere.

What is Artificial Rain?

Artificial rain is also known as a weather modification technique which induces precipitation by enhancing the formation of raindrops in clouds. Artificial rain is introducing certain substances into the clouds, like silver iodide or potassium iodide. These substances are known as ice nuclei or cloud condensation, promoting the coalescence of water droplets in the cloud, which leads to the formation of rain or snow.

The process takes around half an hour, but its success depends on specific meteorological conditions such as the presence of moisture-laden clouds and suitable wind patterns. The aim is to enhance rainfall in specific areas or alleviate drought conditions. It is a fascinating method to influence weather patterns for agricultural, environmental or water resource management purposes.

IIT scientists give presentations to ministers The scientists of IIT-Kanpur, who conducted research on artificial rain, delivered presentations to the minister on September 12. According to the Director General of India Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told PTI that artificial rain can only be attempted when there is enough moisture and clouds available in the atmosphere.

He stated "There have been a few attempts in India in this regard – in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Globally, research is being conducted on artificial rain ... the basic requirement is clouds or moisture. In India, research on artificial rain is ongoing but it has not made significant progress so far."

The Delhi government is trying to combat the issue of air pollution by implementing several measures like an odd-even scheme for vehicles, closing schools in-person classes and following stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). However, experts have warned that things are expected to get even worse during the Diwali festival due to firecrackers.