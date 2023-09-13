Home / India News / Delhi govt to launch mobile registration vans for construction workers

Delhi govt to launch mobile registration vans for construction workers

The Aam Aadmi Party government will facilitate the registration of construction workers by launching special mobile registration vans, Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 5:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party government will facilitate the registration of construction workers by launching special mobile registration vans, Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said on Wednesday.

"The labour department will register the construction workers at all labour sites in Delhi using vans so that they can be enabled to take benefit of various welfare schemes of the government," he said after a meeting with department officials.

Launching mobile registration vans will be a significant step in this direction as it will help deliver essential documents for all welfare schemes to as many labourers as possible, he added.

Anand said that a specially designed skill development programme would soon be launched for Delhi's construction workers.

"The plan is to commence it at the end of this month. This programme will provide opportunities to labourers to improve their skills and open new employment avenues to them," he added.

The minister said the labour department will also create awareness about various welfare schemes among the workers through distribution of newsletters at the construction sites in the city.

Also Read

NEET SS 2023 registration ends today; Exams to be held on September 9, 10

What is new medical registration system and why doctors are concerned?

More than 2,200 lost mobile phones traced in Telangana in two months

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Cooperative NCCF to sell tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at Rs 90/kg

Global Biofuel Alliance key step under India's leadership after ISA: Murmu

NHRC sends notice to Centre, DGCI over circulation of falsified drugs

HC stays CID petition seeking Chandrababu's custody in multi-cr scam case

Govt clears eCourts Project phase-III, with financial outlay of Rs 7,210 cr

Supreme Court calls for guidelines on media reporting in criminal cases

Topics :Delhi governmentAAP government

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leave

Reliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

Next Story