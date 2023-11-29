Home / India News / Delhi govt to notify Motor Vehicle scheme on Wednesday: Kailash Gahlot

Delhi govt to notify Motor Vehicle scheme on Wednesday: Kailash Gahlot

The scheme stipulates all passenger, service delivery, and e-commerce aggregator platforms' vehicles to be electric vehicles after 2030

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

The Delhi government will notify its 'Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023' on Wednesday, said Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The scheme stipulates all passenger, service delivery, and e-commerce aggregator platforms' vehicles to be electric vehicles after 2030.

The minister said all existing and new aggregators will need to have a licence within 90 days of publication of the scheme's notification.

The scheme will be notified later in the day, he said in a press conference.

The minister said the Kejriwal government is the sole one in the country to have brought a scheme that introduces electric vehicles at such a large scale to combat pollution.

Gahlot said that as of now the government has not dealt with the issue of "surge pricing" imposed by the app-based cab aggregators but if complaints are received from the people, rules will be framed.

Topics :Kailash GahlotMotor Vehicle ActDelhi

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

