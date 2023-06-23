Home / India News / Delhi govt to roll out welfare schemes for nearly 500,000 domestic workers

The Delhi government will soon come up with welfare schemes for nearly five lakh domestic workers in the national capital, Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said on Friday.

Anand made the announcement at a workshop held by the International Labour Organization to discuss bringing domestic workers' rights under the legal ambit in Delhi

Addressing the workshop, Anand said the AAP government is constantly working for the welfare of labourers in Delhi.

He said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal believes he is "a creator of the country's destiny."

The Kejriwal government has formulated and implemented 17 welfare schemes covering education, health, safety and pension for construction workers in the capital, he said.

The Delhi government will soon come up with similar welfare schemes for five lakh domestic workers in the city, he said.

He said the workshop is very important for domestic workers and those who work on their behalf because through this "we are able to acknowledge the contribution of domestic workers in our society, and honour them."

He said it was a matter of regret that domestic workers are compelled to lead a very poor life with long working hours and an unsafe working environment.

The minister also claimed that workers in Delhi are paid the highest minimum wage across the nation.

