Delhi govt to set up 185 kanwar camps by July 25, official confirms

In order to make it easier for Kanwariyas, the devotees of Shiva, to travel through the Delhi route to reach the destination of their annual pilgrimage, the government of Delhi is establishing about 185 Kanwar camps throughout the city. Medical facilities, clean water, toilets, furniture, and waterproof tents will all be provided at each of these camps. According to the government, the Kanwar yatris will arrive in Delhi by July 25, and the camps will be fully operational within the next two to three days to accommodate the 15-20 lakhs Kanwar yatris who are anticipated to pass through Delhi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What does the government have to say about the Kanwar camps in Delhi?

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi secretariat, Revenue Minister Atishi said, “The Arvind Kejriwal government sets up kanwar camps across the city and ensures the best facilities for kanwariyas… Each camp will be equipped with high-quality waterproof tents, medical facilities, clean water, toilets, and furniture".

Atishi further added, “Approximately 2 million kanwars pass through Delhi. We are committed to providing the best facilities for the ‘Shiva Bhakts’ during the holy month of Sawan. The Kejriwal government is setting up 185 Kanwar camps this year in Delhi.”

In addition, the minister urged citizens of the city to support the Kanwar yatris in every way possible and join the religious efforts.

All about the Kanwar camps located in Delhi

Sharing the insights of the Kanwar camps, the revenue minister stated, “These include East Delhi, North East Delhi and Shahdara districts which are the entry-exit points of Kanwariyas in Delhi... maximum camps are being set up here so that the crowd can be easily managed even after the arrival of a large number of Kanwariyas".

More From This Section

“Maximum 38 camps are being set up in Shahdara district. 29, 22 and 19 camps are being set up in North East, Central and East Delhi, respectively. Apart from this, various Kanwar camps are being set up in various places in Delhi. Approximately 15-20 lakhs Kanwariyas pass by Delhi,” the minister added.

Who are the Kanwar yatris?

The Kanwar yatra is a yearly pilgrimage of the Shiva devotees, also known as kanwariyas, to Hindu pilgrimage spots of Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Ajgaivinath, Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, Bihar to get holy waters of Ganges River.

Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, Pura Mahadeva temple in Baghpat district and Augharnath temple in Meerut, are just a few of the many Shiva temples where the holy water is offered by millions of pilgrims every year.