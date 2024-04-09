Home / India News / Delhi HC denies Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest, CM to remain in jail

Delhi HC denies Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest, CM to remain in jail

The Delhi High Court stated that the Delhi chief minister "conspired with others" and was "actively involved in using proceeds of crime

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea against the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The court said that the "remand can't be termed as illegal."

The High Court said that the delay he caused also impacted those in judicial custody. It further said that the Delhi CM will continue to stay in jail.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The HC observed that the Delhi Chief Minister "conspired with others" and was "actively involved in using proceeds of crime", as per the material shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Further, the Delhi HC, in its verdict, stated that Kejriwal was personally involved in formulating the now-scrapped liquor policy and demanding kickbacks. As the national convenor of the AAP, Delhi CM Kejriwal participated in activities linked to the scandal, the court noted.

The court said, "Granting pardon to approver is not under the ED's domain and is a judicial process. If you cast aspersions on the process of pardon... you're casting aspersions on the judge."

The High Court stated that Kejriwal's "challenge to the timing of arrest before the general elections in the absence of any mala fide on the part of the ED is not sustainable".

On the evidence provided by the ED against the Delhi CM, the court stated that the probe agency was able to place enough material in the shape of "Hawala" material and statements of the approver that he was given money in cash for Goa elections. "Money was sent in cash for the Goa elections. The arrest is not in contravention of law, and cannot be termed illegal," the court observed.

According to news reports, the Aam Aadmi Party does not agree with the decision of the Delhi High Court, and Kejriwal will go to the Supreme Court against the court's decision.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

Delhi liquor policy case: India objects to US remarks on Kejriwal's arrest

Excise policy: HC reserves verdict on Kejriwal's petition against ED arrest

Highlights: Court sends Delhi CM Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28

Centre starts chana procurement at MSP for maintaining buffer stock

Telangana cab union announces 'No AC campaign' amid soaring temperatures

Missing Indian student found dead in Cleveland, 11th case in US in 2024

Liquor policy case: K Kavitha's judicial custody extended till April 23

NIA moves Cal HC for quashing of FIR against officials in Bhupatinagar case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAam Aadmi PartyAAP governmentAAPDelhi High CourtHigh CourtEnforcement DirectorateBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story