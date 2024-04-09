NIA moves Cal HC for quashing of FIR against officials in Bhupatinagar case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking the quashing of an FIR against its officials who went to West Bengal's Bhupatinagar for a raid in connection with the agency's probe into a blast case.

Justice Jay Sengupta granted permission to file the application and move his court in the post-recess session of the day, NIA counsel Arun Kumar Mohanty said.

The petition also seeks interim protection from any coercive action by the state police against the NIA officials.

One of the officials was injured in an attack by a mob when they were returning from Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district on Saturday, after arresting two persons in connection with its investigation into a blast there in December, 2022 in which three persons died.

While an FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by the NIA officials at Bhupatinagar, a case was initiated against the central agency officials on a complaint by some villagers, accusing them of theft and outraging the modesty of women.