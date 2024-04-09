Home / India News / Liquor policy case: K Kavitha's judicial custody extended till April 23

Liquor policy case: K Kavitha's judicial custody extended till April 23

K Kavitha, who has been accused of paying bribes in exchange for liquor licences in Delhi, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15

Photo: ANI twitter
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 12:43 PM IST
A court in Delhi on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha till April 23 in the liquor policy money laundering case.

The probe agency, while seeking 14-day custody, argued before Rouse Avenue Court that Kavitha made attempts to influence the witnesses and tampered with evidence.

The court had earlier reserved its order on interim bail of Kavitha for April 9. Kavitha has been in judicial custody after being arrested on March 15 in connection with the alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy.

Kavitha, 46, had earlier approached the court for interim bail, citing the need to support her 16-year-old son during his exams. The court denied her request.

Kavitha is allegedly a key member of the "South Group", which has been accused of paying the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

The agency had earlier said that Kavitha allegedly worked together with top leaders of the AAP such as Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to receive benefits pertaining to the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.  They also said she played a part in giving Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders in return for these benefits.

Kavitha was arrested from her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and placed in ED custody. Later, her custody was extended by an additional three days till March 23.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

