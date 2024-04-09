Liquor policy case: K Kavitha's judicial custody extended till April 23

A court in Delhi on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha till April 23 in the liquor policy money laundering case

The probe agency, while seeking 14-day custody, argued before Rouse Avenue Court that Kavitha made attempts to influence the witnesses and tampered with evidence.

The court had earlier reserved its order on interim bail of Kavitha for April 9. Kavitha has been in judicial custody after being arrested on March 15 in connection with the alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy.

Kavitha, 46, had earlier approached the court for interim bail, citing the need to support her 16-year-old son during his exams. The court denied her request.

Kavitha is allegedly a key member of the "South Group", which has been accused of paying the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

The agency had earlier said that Kavitha allegedly worked together with top leaders of the AAP such as Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to receive benefits pertaining to the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. They also said she played a part in giving Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders in return for these benefits.

Kavitha was arrested from her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and placed in ED custody. Later, her custody was extended by an additional three days till March 23.