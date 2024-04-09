Telangana cab union announces 'No AC campaign' amid soaring temperatures

A gig workers’ union on Monday launched a "no AC" campaign by drivers of app-based ride-hailing services as temperatures soar in the state.

The Telangana Gig and the Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), which represents drivers working with platforms such as Uber, Ola, and Rapido, said drivers cannot afford to switch on air conditioning (AC) due to declining per km rates. The cost of running AC cabs amounts to Rs 16-18 per km, a figure that many drivers are struggling with in the current fare framework, the union said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shaik Salauddin, the founder-president of TGPWU, said cab drivers per km fare is diminishing.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the union said: “@TGPWU announces "No AC" campaign. We drivers working with #Uber, #Ola and #Rapido apps are unable to turn on the AC in our cabs due to declining per kilometre fares. The cost of running our cabs with AC is Rs 16-18 per kilometer.”

The union said app-based cab drivers earn Rs 10-12 per km, which makes it difficult for them to meet costs. “With deep regret, we inform all customers who are hailing our services of our inability to offer high-quality rides. With the AC on and the current fare structure, we are simply unable to meet the costs of running our cabs. Hence, we are launching the No AC Campaign starting this week,” the Union said.

The TGPWU asked the Telangana government to implement uniform per-km fares for all app-based taxis and ensure platform companies’ compliance with regulations. The union said that "while inconvenience is not their intention, the lack of response to their requests has left them with no choice but to launch this campaign".

The TGPWU said that if its demands are not met promptly it will plan a nationwide action in collaboration with other trade unions.