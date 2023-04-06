Home / India News / Delhi HC dismisses Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

Delhi HC dismisses Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

The court also rejected the bail pleas of co-accused in the case -- Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain

New Delhi
Delhi HC dismisses Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The high court, while dismissing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's bail plea, said he is an influential person and may tamper with evidence.

Jain, who was arrested on May 30 last year by the agency, is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also rejected the bail pleas of co-accused in the case -- Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The detailed order is awaited.

The high court said there was no illegally or infirmity in the trial court's order by which bail pleas were dismissed.

The three accused had challenged the trial court's November 17 last year order.

The high court had reserved the order on the bail pleas on March 21 after hearing arguments of the counsels for the ED and the AAP leader and two others.

Topics :Delhi High CourtSatyendra Jainmoney laundering case

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

Also Read

Delhi excise policy case: HC seeks ED's reply in Benoy Babu's bail plea

HC seeks ED reply on co-accused bail pleas in Satyender Jain PMLA case

SC issues notice to ED on Satyendar Jain's plea against Delhi HC order

Anubrata Mondal, crime proceeds recipient in cattle scam: CBI charge sheet

Delhi High Court grants bail to Rana Kapoor in money laundering case

LS Budget session ends, House adjourned sine die following Oppn protest

Karnataka Minister Munirathna booked for hate speech against Christians

Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto dies post lung transplant complications

India's coal plant commissioning slowed, but new proposals persist: Survey

Not considering law to regulate AI growth in country: IT Ministry

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story