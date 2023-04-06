Home / India News / Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto dies post lung transplant complications

Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto dies post lung transplant complications

He had undergone the transplant as his lungs were damaged due to the Covid-19 infection

Ranchi
Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto dies post lung transplant complications

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto, who had earlier undergone a lung transplant, died at a hospital in Chennai on Thursday, a senior doctor of the health facility, where he was admitted, said.

He was 57.

Mahto, the minister for school education and literacy, was airlifted to Chennai last month due to health complications following the transplant in November 2020, which he underwent after suffering from COVID-19.

"Mahto breathed his last today," Dr Apar Jindal of MGM Healthcare told PTI.

He is survived by a son and four daughters.

Mahto, the four-time JMM MLA from Dumri in Giridih district, was taken to Chennai in October 2020, where he had undergone the transplant as his lungs were damaged due to the COVID-19 infection, a health department official said here.

The minister had returned to Ranchi after eight months in June 2021, he said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the demise of Mahto.

"Irreparable loss. Today Jharkhand has lost one of its popular and hardworking leaders who participated in agitations...Respected Jagarnath Mahto Ji passed away during treatment in Chennai. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family," Soren wrote on Twitter.

The Jharkhand government declared mourning for two days from April 6 in honour of Mahto, during which no official ceremony would be held.

According to a state government notification, the cabinet meeting scheduled this evening was cancelled.

Taking to Twitter, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Marandi said, "The departure of Jagarnath Ji, who fought like a warrior while defeating the disease for a long time, is very sad. Personally, I had always admired his vitality despite political differences."

Mahto was admitted to a Ranchi hospital where he was on ventilator support after he tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2020.

Topics :CoronavirusJharkhandLung transplant

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Also Read

11% of Covid cases that needed hospitalisations had lung scarring: Study

BJP to launch district-level agitation against Jharkhand govt from tomorrow

No end in sight to tug-of-war between Jharkhand Governor, Soren govt

BJP takes to street to protest against Hemant Soren govt in Jharkhand

Jharkhand BJP to stage agitation against Soren government on April 11

India's coal plant commissioning slowed, but new proposals persist: Survey

Not considering law to regulate AI growth in country: IT Ministry

India logs 5,335 new Covid cases in 24 hours, highest in 195 days

Latest Live: Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of Satyendar Jain

With 59 mn travellers, Delhi's airport was 9th busiest in the world in 2022

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story