Home / India News / Delhi HC fines man Rs 1 lakh for naming Lord Hanuman as co-litigant in plea

Delhi HC fines man Rs 1 lakh for naming Lord Hanuman as co-litigant in plea

'I never thought that God would, one day, be a litigant before me. This appears, however, thankfully, to be a case of divinity by proxy,' the court observed

HC rejects Centre's submission that Delhi was not entitled to 700 MT of medical oxygen in light of existing medical infrastructure (Photo: ANI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a man who listed Lord Hanuman as a co-litigant in his plea involving a temple constructed on private land.

"I never thought that God would, one day, be a litigant before me. This appears, however, thankfully, to be a case of divinity by proxy," Justice C Hari Shankar stated in the 51-page judgment issued on Monday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


What is the case?


The court dismissed the petition filed by 31-year-old Ankit Mishra, who challenged a lower court's ruling confirming that the temple was situated on private land owned by Suraj Malik. Mishra's plea argued that the land had become a "public temple," thereby nullifying Malik's ownership rights due to public worship there.

However, the court maintained that allowing occasional public access to the temple did not alter its private nature. The lower court's decision remained intact, affirming that the presence of a temple did not undermine the landowner's rights.

What did the court say?


Justice Shankar highlighted the severe implications of Mishra's petition, calling it "rank collusion with an intent to grab" the property.

He further emphasised that public worship at a privately owned temple does not transform it into a public temple, cautioning that such a misinterpretation could result in dire legal and social consequences.

"As has happened in the present case, a person could grab the property of another, squat thereon, construct a temple on the property, allow the public to occasionally worship there, and obstruct, permanently, the restoration of the property to its rightful owner. Allowing such a pernicious practice would be driving the last nail in the coffin of justice," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

Hanuman Janmotsav today: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; details here

Sakshi Malik quits wrestling as Brijbhushan aide Sanjay elected WFI chief

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Suraj Estate IPO opens today: Price band at Rs 340 to Rs 360 per share

Over 15 million eligible to vote in Delhi's Lok Sabha elections on May 25

India received $111 bn in remittances in 2022, highest by any country: UN

Nijjar killing: Canadian foreign min stands by allegations against India

LIVE: Hooda should begin process to bring down BJP govt in Haryana, says JJP's Digvijay Chautala

Talks underway to resolve diplomatic dispute with Canada: Indian Envoy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lord HanumanDelhi High CourtBS Web ReportsToday News

First Published: May 08 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story