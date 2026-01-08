Delhi HC issues notice on plea seeking stricter e-rickshaw regulation

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi government in relation to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking strict enforcement of e-rickshaw regulations in the national capital, Bar and Bench reported.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was hearing a petition filed by Manish Parashar against the Delhi government, its Transport Department, Delhi Traffic Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

In his petition, Parashar said his eight-year-old daughter died in August 2025 after an allegedly unregistered, uninsured and structurally unfit e-rickshaw overturned due to reckless driving in the city’s Jafrabad area, LiveLaw reported.

"These vehicles, operating in flagrant violation of established regulations, have become a relentless menace, posing inherent and life-threatening safety risks to commuters, pedestrians, and innocent families. The resultant cascade of accidents and devastating fatalities, including the death of the Petitioner’s daughter, strikes at the very heart of the community, brutally undermining the inviolable Right to Life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the petition said. The petition further said that while the Central Motor Vehicles Rules and the Motor Vehicles Act lay down norms on registration, fitness certification, valid driving licences, insurance coverage and safety standards, these requirements are largely not implemented on the ground.

The petitioner sought directions for strict enforcement of regulations governing e-rickshaws, a ceiling on registrations, stringent compliance with traffic norms and seizure of vehicles found in violation, Bar and Bench reported. He further contended that a compensation fund be established to provide medical support in cases of injury, disability or fatalities resulting from such accidents. The matter was posted for the next hearing on March 18. The petition highlights the mounting challenges posed by e-rickshaws, which were launched to strengthen last-mile connectivity in cities but have surged to the extent that they have become a hindrance in urban transport.