Kejriwal promises Rs 2,100 monthly aid to women ahead of Delhi elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced increasing monthly financial support for women ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The former chief minister promised that the Delhi government will provide Rs 2,100 per month, more than double the Rs 1,000 initially proposed in the 2024-25 Budget, if it returns to power.
Speaking at a public event with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi by his side, Kejriwal shared that the proposal had been approved by the Delhi Cabinet earlier that day. However, he noted that the transfer of funds would be delayed due to the announcement of election dates.
"With elections to be announced in the next 10-15 days, it is not possible to transfer the money immediately. Some women had raised concerns that Rs 1,000 would not be sufficient due to inflation. So, we decided to raise the amount to Rs 2,100," Kejriwal said.
The registration for the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' will open on Friday, with eligible women invited to register for the new financial benefit.
Kejriwal's promise for Delhi auto drivers
In a separate announcement earlier this week, Kejriwal also unveiled welfare measures for Delhi’s auto drivers, a key voter demographic for the AAP.
Speaking at an event in the Kondli constituency, where he shared a meal with an auto driver’s family, Kejriwal said, “Auto drivers were often maligned under the Congress government. After the AAP came to power, we worked to improve their lives. I am committed to their welfare, having shared the salt of auto drivers.”
Kejriwal's government is offering a series of benefits to auto drivers, including:
- Rs 10 lakh insurance for all auto drivers
- Rs 1 lakh marriage assistance for the daughters of auto drivers
- Uniform allowance of Rs 2,500 twice a year, directly credited to drivers’ accounts
- Coaching for the children of auto drivers, sponsored by the government
- The relaunch of the PoochhO app, which allows users to book rides directly from registered auto drivers