Delhi HC orders YouTuber to remove 'defamatory' video against Sadhguru

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (March 12) ordered the removal of a recent YouTube video by YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh that allegedly defames Isha Foundation and its founder, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Singh uploaded the video, titled “Sadhguru EXPOSED: What's happening in Jaggi Vasudev's Ashram”, on February 24 and shared it on his 'X' page. The video accuses the Ashram of exploiting minors. Currently, it has 937,000 views, 65,000 likes, and 13,000 comments.

Justice Subramonium Prasad instructed Google LLC, X Corp, and Meta to take down the video, according to a report by LiveLaw. Singh has also been temporarily barred from publishing or sharing it further. The court said, “Defendant No.4, his associates, servants, agents, affiliates, assignees, substitutes, representatives, employees and/or persons claiming through him [are restrained] from creating, publishing, uploading, sharing, disseminating, etc., the defamatory videos.” Additionally, the public has been restricted from uploading the video on any social media platform.

Video based on 'unverified material'

The order was issued in response to a defamation case filed by Isha Foundation, which argued that the video was defamatory and should be removed. The Court found that Singh's video was based on “unverified material” and described its title as "clickbait to attract public attention".

The ruling added, “In the opinion of this Court, the contents as mentioned in the video are per se defamatory and the same directly impinge upon the reputation of the Plaintiff in eyes of the general public as it states that the Plaintiff follows certain practices which are not accepted in the society.”

Justice Prasad also observed that Singh had made social media posts to promote the video before uploading it. The Court pointed out the need to balance free speech with the right to reputation, saying, “It is well settled that reputation is an integral part of the dignity of each individual and there is a need to balance between freedom of speech and freedom of expression vis-a-vis the right to reputation which has been considered as a part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The video does have a direct impact on the reputation of the founder of the Plaintiff/Trust.”

The defamation suit was filed by Isha Foundation through Advocate Yajat Gulia and represented by Senior Advocate Manik Dogra, along with a legal team from Athena Legal.

The case is scheduled for its next hearing on July 9, while the interim relief application will be heard on May 9.