H1N1, Influenza B cases rise in Delhi amid poor air quality: Here's why

Delhi residents, already battling poor air quality, are facing another challenge - a surge in cases of Influenza B and H1N1 virus (commonly known as swine flu). The hospitals in the capital are reportedly witnessing a surge in the number of patients.

According to a report in The Indian Express, these patients have been suffering from symptoms like upper respiratory tract infections, high-grade fever across age groups, and cough and fatigue, which last for a few weeks.

A recent LocalCircles survey showed that 54 per cent of Delhi households have reported symptoms of swine flu like fever, sore throat, cough, headache, stomach troubles, joint pain, and respiratory problems. The symptoms, which are similar to those of coronavirus, have left the public concerned.

Why is Delhi witnessing a spike in cases?

According to a CNBC report, the spike in the cases is being attributed to environmental factors, including high pollution levels and changes in the weather. At 8 am on Wednesday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 249, which falls under the 'poor category.'

As people give up their winter clothing due to changing weather, the problem of acclimatisation arises. Doctors suggest that viruses multiply rapidly during temperature fluctuations. Transmission is further accelerated by air pollution and pollen.

What do doctors suggest

Medical professionals suggest Delhi residents to take precautions amid an increase in the number of patients in the hospital with symptoms like high fever, chronic cough, sore throat, and body aches. They also recommend people to take flu shots every year along with sanitising hands frequently and wearing a mask.