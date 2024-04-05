Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea by NGO against FCRA cancellation

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the Centre on a petition by NGO Environics Trust challenging its order cancelling its registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the central government and asked it to file a reply to the petition within four weeks.

"The petitioner has approached this court challenging an order dated March 4, 2024 cancelling the registration under FCRA. Issue Notice. Reply be filed in four weeks," the judge said.

Senior counsel, appearing for the petitioner, said the cancellation order was passed by the Centre without hearing the NGO.

"They have to give us a personal hearing before they pass the order of cancellation. There was no hearing given to us. For that every ground this order has to go," he said.

He also urged the court to permit it to utilise the amount lying in its accounts for payment of salaries to its employees.

The Central government counsel said the writ petition was not maintainable as there was another remedy of appeal available to the petitioner.

The court listed the matter for hearing on May 10, saying the question of interim relief would be considered on that day.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Environics Trust in January for alleged violations of provisions and objects of FCRA in several bank transfers carried out in 2018.

According to the CBI, Environics Trust had allegedly transferred Rs 1,250 each in the bank accounts of 711 people on November 15, 2020, for distribution among Amphan cyclone-affected people in Odisha but actually the payments were made to protestors for JSW agitation at Dhinkia, Odisha.

The agency has also cited alleged association of the Trust with Adivasi activist Deme Oram, who was arrested by the Rourkela Police for rioting and unlawful assembly.