Delhi HC to hear plea seeking govt assistance amid IndiGo crisis on Dec 10

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Monday listed for hearing on December 10 a plea seeking directions to the Centre to provide support and refunds to passengers affected by the cancellation of hundreds of flights by IndiGo.

The petition was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

The counsel for the petitioner said they have filed a PIL on the IndiGo crisis issue.

"Several people are stuck. The ground situation at airports is inhumane. We are expecting the court to pass orders to IndiGo and ground support staff for people stranded at the airports. There is no proper system for refunds," he said.

When the court pointed out that the government has already passed some directions in the matter, the counsel responded in the affirmative. 

The bench said the PIL will be listed for hearing on Wednesday.

Over 250 IndiGo flights were cancelled from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday as the disruptions in the crisis-hit airline's flight operations entered the seventh day, sources told PTI.

At the Delhi airport, 134 flights were cancelled -- 75 departures and 59 arrivals -- while at the Bengaluru airport, the carrier cancelled 117 services -- 65 arrivals and 62 departures, they said. 

IndIGo has been facing heat from both the government and the passengers for cancelling hundreds of flights since December 2, citing regulatory changes in the pilots' flight duty and regulations norms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

