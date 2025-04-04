Heat wave alert: With mercury set to soar to 42 degrees, is Delhi ready?

Delhi is on high alert as an intense heat wave looms over the city, with temperatures expected to spike to a blistering 42 degrees Celsius by 6 or 7 April. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a warning for the national capital and several other states, forecasting an extended period of extreme heat over the next six days.

Residents of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat are also set to endure soaring temperatures, with the IMD predicting a 2–4 degrees Celsius rise across central and northwestern India. This surge is likely to disrupt daily life, making conditions especially difficult for those without adequate cooling facilities.

Heat waves to tighten grip across northwest India

The heat wave isn’t just a Delhi-centric issue—it’s turning into a regional crisis. Multiple states in northwest India are expected to face severe temperature spikes, with Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh already witnessing hotter-than-usual conditions.

According to the IMD, India is set for above-normal summer temperatures from April to June. The number of heat wave days is expected to increase across central, eastern and northwestern parts of the country. Typically, India records four to seven heat wave days during this period, but this year, experts warn that number could rise significantly.

What is driving India’s frequent heat waves?

While heat waves have long been part of Indian summers, their frequency and intensity have escalated in recent years. Scientists identify climate change as a key driver behind this worsening trend.

A 2022 study projected that by the end of the century, heat waves in India could be 10 times more frequent, with over 70 per cent of the country’s land area at risk of extreme heat. The past decade has already delivered alarming evidence—12 of the hottest years in India have occurred since 2006, with 2016 being the warmest on record.

The brutal summer of 2024

The summer of 2024 served as a wake-up call for India. Every state, barring a few in the northeast, experienced extreme heat. Even Kerala, known for its moderate climate, recorded six consecutive days of heat wave conditions.

In total, 554 heat wave days were reported across the country (a cumulative figure)—the highest in 15 years, second only to 2010, which recorded 578 heat wave days. The year also set a new global record as the hottest in history.

However, meteorologists clarify that there is no direct correlation between the total number of heat wave days and the annual average temperature. Heat waves are localised bursts of extreme heat, whereas annual temperature averages reflect a broader climate trend.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 269 suspected and 161 confirmed heatstroke deaths occurred in 2024. However, other organisations estimate the death toll to be over 700.

What makes heat waves so dangerous?

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) defines a heat wave as a prolonged period of excessive heat accumulation, where both daytime and nighttime temperatures remain abnormally high.

While daytime temperatures grab headlines, hot nights can be even more dangerous, as they prevent the body from cooling down, increasing health risks.

Heat waves are more than just uncomfortable—they can be life-threatening. Heat exhaustion, dehydration and heatstroke are common dangers, while prolonged exposure to extreme heat can worsen chronic illnesses and, in severe cases, lead to fatalities.

Vulnerable groups include children and infants, whose bodies struggle to regulate temperature; the elderly, who are more prone to dehydration and heat-related illness; and pregnant women, for whom excessive heat raises the risk of low birth weight, premature delivery and stillbirth.

Can India’s heat action plans keep up?

Despite accurate heat wave forecasts from the IMD, response mechanisms across states have often fallen short. At least 23 states and multiple districts have developed Heat Action Plans (HAPs) to minimise the impact of extreme heat.

These plans typically include:

• Providing drinking water stations in public areas

• Setting up shaded cooling zones in cities

• Distributing oral rehydration solutions to vulnerable populations

• Adjusting school, college and office hours to avoid peak heat

While such short-term measures have helped reduce heat-related illnesses, experts say long-term strategies are still missing.

Are long-term solutions for a hotter future missing from policy?

A recent assessment by Sustainable Futures Collaborative, a Delhi-based research organisation, found that authorities tend to focus on quick-fix responses rather than sustainable, long-term solutions.

Neglected measures included expanding urban green spaces to lower city temperatures and reviving lakes and water bodies to act as natural cooling agents. Furthermore, integrating heat resilience into urban planning—rather than merely reacting to crises—remains largely absent from India’s long-term action plan against heat waves.

As climate change continues to amplify India’s heat extremes, experts stress the urgent need to embed heat action strategies into broader development and urban policies.