Delhi International Airport to begin full-body scanner trials in May

Unlike traditional X-ray scanners, these machines utilise millimetre-wave technology, operating in the 70-80 GHz range

Delhi International Airport (File Photo)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 6:48 PM IST
Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) will start trials of advanced full-body scanners at the national capital's airport in May for quicker movement of passengers at the security screening stage.
 
Four scanners have been procured, with two installed at Terminal 1 (T1) and the remaining two at Terminal 3 (T3). Already deployed at major airports in the United States, Canada, and Australia, this technology allows rapid screening, with each scan taking only three seconds. The system is capable of handling up to 1,200 scans per hour.
 
The information technology (IT) interface for these machines is being finalised. Once the trial period — lasting three to four months — is complete, a committee led by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will analyse the results and establish standard operating procedures (SOPs) for full-scale implementation, DIAL mentioned.
 
Unlike traditional X-ray scanners, these machines utilise millimetre-wave technology, operating in the 70–80 GHz range. DIAL emphasised that they do not emit radiation, making them safe for all passengers, including those with medical implants and expectant mothers.
 
Following BCAS’s latest directives, the trials will begin next month. The advanced scanners can detect both metallic and non-metallic threats, including explosives, providing a significant upgrade over conventional metal detectors.
 
DIAL highlighted that the scanners come equipped with four touch-screen monitors for real-time image analysis and passenger instructions. They are designed to accommodate individuals ranging from 3.3 feet to 6.7 feet in height.
 
All scanned data will be securely stored, with access restricted to authorised agencies, ensuring a balance between security and passenger convenience, the operator stated.
 
While Delhi Airport is gearing up for trials, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has been testing full-body scanners for about a year.
 
First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

