Punjab LoP Partap Bajwa booked over claim of '50 bombs reaching' state

Hours after being quizzed over his "50 bombs have reached Punjab" claims, the Punjab Police on Sunday booked Leader of Opposition in state assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on various charges including misleading information that endangers country's sovereignty and unity.

The case has been registered at Cyber Crime police station in Mohali, sources said.

The FIR was filed against Bajwa under Sections 197(1)(d) (false and misleading information that endangers country's sovereignty and unity) and 353(2) (false statements intend to create enmity and hatred or ill will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they sources.

Earlier in the day, a two-member team of Punjab Police reached the residence of Bajwa and questioned him over his claims even as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked the Congress leader to reveal the source of his information, questioning if he "had direct links with Pakistan".

Bajwa said he cooperated with the police team which visited his residence here but refused to divulge his sources as he attacked the AAP government over the "deteriorating" law and order issue in the state.

Earlier, Mann lashed out at Bajwa over his claims, saying neither Punjab Police Intelligence nor a Central intelligence agency has shared any such information.

The chief minister said strict action will be taken if Bajwa's statement was meant only to "create panic".

In an interview to a private television channel, Bajwa had claimed, "I have come to know that 50 bombs have reached Punjab. Of this, 18 have exploded, 32 are yet to go off." A team of Punjab Police comprising Assistant Inspector General of Police Ravjot Kaur Grewal and Mohali Superintendent of Police (City) Harbir Atwal on Sunday visited the residence of Bajwa and questioned the source of his statement.

AIG Grewal, speaking to reporters outside Bajwa's residence, said the police team arrived to find the source of Bajwa's information since it was a matter of national security.

"Bajwa did not disclose any source or origin of this information... So far, he has not given any input useful to us," she said.