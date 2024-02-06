Home / India News / Delhi High Court asks DDA to maintain status quo of Mehrauli mosque land

Delhi High Court asks DDA to maintain status quo of Mehrauli mosque land

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi Development Authority to maintain the status quo on the land in Mehrauli where a mosque was demolished in January

Nandini Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to maintain status quo of the land located in the city’s Mehrauli area, on which the 600-year-old Akhoondji Masjid was demolished, till February 12, reported Live Law.

A bench of Justice Sachin Datta, however, underlined that the judgment would not prevent the city authorities from taking action against other illegal properties in the area.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The court was hearing a petition filed by the Managing Committee of the Delhi Waqf Board seeking the status quo of the land where the mosque was located.

The DDA on January 30 demolished the masjid, the Behrul Uloom madrasa, and several graves, citing unauthorised structures.

On January 31, the high court asked DDA whether it had provided any prior notice before demolishing the mosque. "Let the DDA file its reply within a period of one week clearly setting out the action that has been taken in respect of the property concerned and the basis thereof and as to whether any prior notice was given before taking the demolition action," the judge wrote in his ruling.

On Monday, the Managing Committee, represented by counsel Shams Khwaja, contended that the Religious Committee lacked jurisdiction to order any demolition action.

In 2009, the Supreme Court issued instructions to demolish, relocate, and regulate unauthorised religious constructions in all public spaces, as well as to prohibit their continuing occupation. In 2014, Delhi established a Religious Committee chaired by the home secretary to consider such matters and make recommendations.

Khwaja also claimed that the DDA had not only demolished the mosque, but also dug the remains buried in the graveyard and damaged copies of the Quran.

The DDA, represented by counsel Sanjay Katyal, contended that the demolition was carried out on January 4 in accordance with the Religious Committee's recommendations and that the CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board was also afforded an opportunity to hear before the decision.

Refuting the charges about the damage to the Quran, Katyal claimed that the counsel was attempting to give a religious spin to the situation, and that the religious texts were handled with care and were currently in the custody of officials.

Also Read

DDA's festive scheme:1,100 luxury flats in Dwarka are available for auction

DDA & the market's revenge

Qutub Minar, meal in Mehrauli: G20 leaders take in the Delhi experience

Plea in Supreme Court seeks Gyanvapi-like survey of Mathura Idgah premises

Ayodhya mosque to be named after the Prophet Muhammad; design finalised

Efforts to set up delimitation commission for Goa seats for ST quota: CM

Cong's Tewari moves adjournment motion in LS to discuss India-China border

After rainfall, dry spell expected in northwest India; Delhi temp to drop

LIVE: CM Dhami to present UCC Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in state assembly

Rajiv Mani to be appointed secretary of Legislative dept under Law Ministry

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi High CourtDelhiBS Web ReportsDelhi Development Authority

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story