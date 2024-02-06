LIVE: CM Dhami to present UCC Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in state assembly

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to present the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in the State Assembly today. Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be "for the good of all sections" and there is no need to worry as he requested members of other parties to debate the bill in the House in a positive manner. In the Lok Sabha today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, further to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (IX of 1989), the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 (XX of 2000) and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 (XXI of 2000). On the other hand, Union Minister Jitendra Singh will table the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha today to prevent unfair means in the public examinations. The devastating Chile fires have claimed more than 120 lives turning large areas into ashes. The authorties have issued warnings indicating a likely rise in the death toll, according to an ANI report which cited CNN. President Gabriel Boric has declared a state of emergency in Chile. Many residents in the country have been forced to leave their houses. Hundreds of people affected by the fires came back to their homes on Monday to search through the debris. Many have said they prefer to sleep near their homes in order to save their belongings from looters.