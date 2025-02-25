Delhi High Court refuses to hear plea early seeking ban on Deepseek

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to urgently hear the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking to ban Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) app Deepseek in India.

"Don't use it if it is so harmful. Is it compulsory for you to use it? There is no ground for seeking an urgent hearing," Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya remarked.

The bench, also consisting of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, had on February 12 said that AI tools are dangerous, irrespective of whether they are in Chinese or American hands.

"AI is a dangerous tool in anybody's hands, whether it is Chinese or American; it doesn't make a difference. It is not that the government is unaware of these things, they are very well aware...," Justice Gedela had said.

The bench also asked the counsel appearing for the central government to seek instructions in response to the PIL.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Google, Apple India, and the makers of Deepseek have been petitioned as respondents in the PIL.