MP to play major role in achieving goal of developed India, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Madhya Pradesh will play a major role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, and the third largest economy in the world.

Speaking at the concluding session of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) organized by the Madhya Pradesh government, he also said the state has emerged as an attractive investment destination because of its strategic location, skilled workforce, and overall pro-business eco-system. "Ten years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presented a vision before the country's youth and 130 crore people to make India a developed nation by 2047 and third largest economy in the world. Madhya Pradesh, and this GIS will play a major role in fulfilling this resolve," Shah said.

It cannot be achieved by the Union government alone, but both the central and state governments will need to work as "Team India," the senior BJP leader said. MoUs of Rs 30,77,000 crore inked during GIS: CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said investments worth Rs 30,77,000 crore were secured through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across various sectors during the Global Investors Summit (GIS) and in the run-up to the business meet.

Yadav said his government has introduced a single window system for granting fast approval of proposals for setting up industries in the state and decided to observe 2025 as the year of "Industries and Employment."

He was speaking at the concluding session of the GIS organized by the Madhya Pradesh government in Bhopal.

The two-day summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.