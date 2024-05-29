Delhi hits record-breaking 52.3 degrees C, its highest-ever temperature

The temperature in Delhi soared to its highest-ever level on Wednesday at 52.3 degrees, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed. The national capital's Mungeshpur weather office, located in the outskirts, reported its temperature at 52.3 degree Celsius at 2:30 pm.





ALSO READ: Delhi nears 50 degrees Celsius: What's causing extreme heat in capital? The surge in temperature was recorded a day after Delhi nearly reached 50 degrees Celsius at three of its weather stations in the outer areas. Mungeshpur, Narela, and Najafgarh weather offices have been reporting extreme temperatures recently.

Experts have attributed heatwaves from Rajasthan to be a key contributing factor to the extreme heat in Delhi. Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, said, "In open areas with vacant land, there is increased radiation. Direct sunlight and lack of shade make these regions exceptionally hot."





In view of the situation, a red alert has been issued in the national capital, warning residents to take precautions against the deadly heatwaves. Authorities are urging people to stay indoors, remain hydrated, and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun during peak hours.

A heatwave is declared over a region “when actual maximum temperature remains 45 degrees Celsius or more irrespective of normal maximum temperature,” the Centre says. "Parts of Delhi are particularly susceptible to the early arrival of these hot winds, worsening the already severe weather. Areas like Mungeshpur, Narela and Najafgarh are the first to experience the full force of these hot winds," Kuldeep Srivastava, the regional head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared “if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains, 37 degrees Celsius or more for coastal stations and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for Hilly region” for two or more days.

Delhi is also experiencing warm night conditions, which will continue to prevail till June 2, the IMD said.