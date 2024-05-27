Home / India News / Delhi hospital fire: Court sends owner, another doctor to 3-day custody

Delhi hospital fire: Court sends owner, another doctor to 3-day custody

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand sent Dr Naveen Khichi, the hospital's owner and Dr Aaksh -- who was on duty at the time of the fire late on Saturday -- to a three-day police custody

fire, children hospital fire, Hospital fire
Policeman stands guard outside a children's hospital where a fire broke out on Saturday night at Vivek Vihar area, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 26, 2024. Seven newborns, who were rescued after the fire, have died, officials said on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A court here on Monday allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking three days of custodial interrogation of the owner and on-duty doctor of the private hospital where a blaze killed seven newborns and injured five.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand sent Dr Naveen Khichi, the hospital's owner and Dr Aaksh -- who was on duty at the time of the fire late on Saturday -- to a three-day police custody.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A detailed order in the matter is awaited. Police arrested the two doctors on Sunday.
 

A massive fire broke out on Saturday night at Baby Care New Born Child Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar that was allegedly operating illegally with an "expired" licence and no clearance from the fire department.

A case has been registered at Vivek Vihar police station under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life and personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence), 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

Also Read

Expired licence, unqualified doctors: What led to the Delhi hospital fire

Haryana school bus accident: 'Parents had snatched keys from drunk driver'

National Safety Day 2024: Know history, significance, theme and more

Seven newborns killed in fire accident at hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital receives bomb threat, investigation underway

Explained: What went wrong in Delhi's children hospital, Rajkot fires?

Cyclone Remal: 24 blocks impacted, 15,000 houses damaged in West Bengal

Pune Porsche case: 2 doctors arrested for manipulating teen's blood sample

Delhi govt to direct hospitals to complete fire audit by June 8: Bharadwaj

'PM Modi will use his biological story to evade ED', says Rahul Gandhi

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :fire safetyfire tragediesFire accident

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story