Delhi records hottest day of year as temp crosses 45°C, AQI remains 'poor'

Delhi weather update: City struggles with intense heatwave as temperatures rise, air quality remains in the 'poor' category

Heat waves, Heat wave, Summer, Hot, New Delhi Summer
IMD has issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions today (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Delhi and parts of northwest India sizzled as the mercury crossed the 45 degrees Celsius mark on Monday. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 44 to 45 degrees Celsius this week, with some respite expected around 12 June, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The ongoing heatwave is likely to persist for the next few days, fuelled by a stalled southwest monsoon.

IMD issues orange alert

Residents in the Capital woke to hot and humid conditions on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures forecast between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius and minimums hovering around 28 to 30 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions today. Mostly clear skies and dust-raising winds are expected, potentially driving temperatures even higher.

Delhi weather forecast for the week

The southwest monsoon, which had been moving ahead of schedule, stalled around 29 May due to the arrival of dry air masses. However, the IMD’s extended forecast projects that the monsoon will resume its progress between 12 and 18 June, bringing potential relief to central and eastern India. 
 
The IMD has also warned of possible heatwaves in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and western Rajasthan in the coming days. Some relief is anticipated from 12 June onwards, with rainfall activity likely to increase in southern and northeastern regions, and isolated heavy showers expected.

Air quality remains in ‘poor’ category in Delhi-NCR

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, following a brief improvement. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reimposed Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across the Delhi-NCR region with immediate effect to tackle rising pollution levels.
 
On 10 June, Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 220 at 8 am, compared to 212 on 9 June, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Stage I of Grap was previously lifted on 18 May after air quality improved, but its reimplementation reflects rising environmental concerns amid prolonged heat and dry conditions. 
 
According to the CPCB, AQI values are categorised as follows: 0–50 ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

