Delhi braces for season's hottest week as monsoon stalls; AQI dips to poor

Delhi braces for season's hottest week as monsoon stalls; AQI dips to poor

Maximum temperatures in Delhi may touch 44°C this week as the monsoon remains stalled, while air quality dips and Grap Stage I curbs return across the NCR region

Lucknow: Young women cover themselves with scarves on a hot summer day, in Lucknow, Friday, May 30, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Delhi and parts of northwest India are heading into what could be the hottest week of the season, with maximum temperatures forecast to reach 44 degrees Celsius by Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the ongoing heat spell is expected to persist for the next five days due to stalled southwest monsoon progress.
 
Residents in the capital awoke to a hot and humid Sunday, with temperatures forecast between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius during the day and minimums around 25 to 26 degrees Celsius at night. The MeT Department has predicted clear skies and dry westerly winds, which are likely to cause a further rise in temperatures.
 
 
If temperatures hit 44 degrees Celsius, this would mark the hottest week of the summer for Delhi so far. The city’s highest maximum temperature this season has been 42.3 degrees Celsius, recorded on May 16.

Monsoon return likely between June 12–18 

Weather officials noted that this may be one of the final intense heat spells before the southwest monsoon resumes its northward journey. While it had been progressing ahead of schedule, the monsoon stalled around May 29 due to the intrusion of dry air. 

According to the IMD’s extended range forecast, the monsoon is expected to advance again between June 12 and 18, offering much-needed relief to central and eastern India.

No heatwave alert for Delhi yet

Despite the rise in temperatures, no official heatwave warning or colour-coded alert has been issued for Delhi. However, the IMD has warned of possible heatwave conditions in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and western Rajasthan in the coming days.
 
From June10, some respite is expected as rainfall activity picks up in parts of southern and northeastern India. Isolated heavy showers have been forecast in these regions. 

Air quality worsens, Grap Stage I reimposed

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category on Saturday after a brief period of moderate conditions. In response to the rising pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reimposed Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across the Delhi-NCR region with immediate effect.
 
On June 7, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 209, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at 8 am on June 8 was recorded at 175, indicating slight improvement from 169 the previous day.
 
Stage I of Grap had previously been lifted on May 18 following an improvement in air quality. Its reimplementation underscores growing environmental concerns amid the ongoing heat and dryness. 
 
As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.
 

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

