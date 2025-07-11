Delhi LG flags Aadhaar misuse by illegal immigrants, urges stricter norms

The Principal Secretary to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has written to the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government asking to enforce strict regulations for issuing Aadhar Cards in the national capital, in the wake of large number of Aadhar cards being procured by illegal immigrants.

In a letter dated July 11, the Principal Secretary highlighted that the illegal immigrants have managed to secure an Aadhaar card on the basis of false documentation or misrepresentation, which, in turn, is adversely impacting local employment.

The letter further noted that illegal immigrants are also getting benefits under the welfare schemes of the Centre and State governments, once they get their Aadhar cards.

The LG secretariat has asked for strict enforcement by Registrars in issuing Aadhar Cards and directed them to switch to in-house model of Aadhar enrollment within two months. The Chief Secretary has also been asked to provide a comprehensive list of all Aadhar enrollment centres in the national capital by July 15. The letter reads, "It has been brought to the attention of Lt. Governor that during the course of Security Review Meetings in several instances illegal immigrants have managed to secure Aadhaar card on the basis of false documentation or misrepresentation. This has a cascading impact wherein such individual are able to secure documents which establish Nationality i.e. Passport and Voter Identity Cards."

"They also end up availing benefits under Welfare Schemes administered by Central and State Government. Having secured Aadhaar documents, the illegal immigrants secure jobs, depressing local labour markets adversely impacting local employment. This also has wider ramifications for National Security," it added. According to the letter, the Delhi government has not complied with UIDAI's directions to shift to an in-house model for Aadhaar enrollment by March 2023. "Attention is drawn to an Office Memorandum issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) dated 14.10.2022, wherein directions were issued to State Government to shift Registrars/Enrolment Agencies working under outsourced to in-house model by 31st March, 2023. Lt. Governor has expressed concern that this system has not been put in place till date," the letter reads.